Hero MotoCorp sales up 7 pc in May at 5,19,474 units

NEW DELHI: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its wholesales increased 7 per cent year-on-year to 5,19,474 units in May.

The company had dispatched 4,86,704 units to dealers in the year-ago period.



Domestic sales stood at 5,08,309 units last month as compared with 4,66,466 units in May 2022.



Exports however declined to 11,165 units from 20,238 units in the year-ago period.



''The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by an uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon and a host of new launches in the premium segment,'' the company stated.

