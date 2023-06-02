Begin typing your search...
Hero MotoCorp sales up 7 pc in May at 5,19,474 units
NEW DELHI: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its wholesales increased 7 per cent year-on-year to 5,19,474 units in May.
The company had dispatched 4,86,704 units to dealers in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales stood at 5,08,309 units last month as compared with 4,66,466 units in May 2022.
Exports however declined to 11,165 units from 20,238 units in the year-ago period.
''The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by an uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon and a host of new launches in the premium segment,'' the company stated.
