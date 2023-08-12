Helios Capital gets Sebi’s nod to launch MF biz

NEW DELHI: Helios Capital has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s approval to launch a mutual fund business, Samir Arora, the main founder of the company announced. Helios Capital Management PTE Ltd, which is the business of portfolio management services, applied for a mutual fund license with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February 2021.

“I am very happy to announce that Sebi has granted approval to Helios Mutual Fund. We need your wishes and support to make this new venture a success,” Arora, who is also the fund manager at Helios Capital, wrote at X platform, on Thursday.

After quitting Alliance Capital 20 years ago, Arora is re-entering the 43-player mutual fund industry. He was the chief investment officer of Alliance Capital’s Indian mutual fund business.

