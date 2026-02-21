Heavy footfall marks day two of CREDAI’s exhibition

Developers such as DAC, along with more than 80 CREDAI Chennai members, are showcasing over 500 projects spanning apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces across the city and its emerging corridors.

Organised by CREDAI Chennai, FAIRPRO 2026 features 52,586 units covering 57.2 million sq ft, with prices ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore. SBI, the title sponsor and exclusive banking partner, is offering special home loan interest rates during the expo.