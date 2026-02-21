Heavy footfall marks day two of CREDAI’s exhibition

CHENNAI: Strong buyer turnout and the presence of leading developers marked the second day of the 18th edition of CREDAI FAIRPRO 2026, with exhibitors reporting brisk enquiries at the Chennai Trade Centre on Saturday. The three-day exhibition, which concludes on Sunday, is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors.
Developers such as DAC, along with more than 80 CREDAI Chennai members, are showcasing over 500 projects spanning apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces across the city and its emerging corridors.
Organised by CREDAI Chennai, FAIRPRO 2026 features 52,586 units covering 57.2 million sq ft, with prices ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore. SBI, the title sponsor and exclusive banking partner, is offering special home loan interest rates during the expo.
“FAIRPRO 2026 brings together over 80 leading developers and provides homebuyers an opportunity to compare projects under one roof,” said Mohamed Ali, president, CREDAI Chennai.
Advisor S Sivagurunathan said steady infrastructure growth continues to support demand in Chennai’s real estate market. Organisers indicated that enquiries have been encouraging, with developers expressing confidence of healthy conversions by the close of the event.