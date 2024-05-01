Heatwave intensifies across Gujarat, temperature to remain above 40 degrees

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is bracing for a severe heatwave, with meteorologists predicting record-breaking temperatures across the state from May 2 to May 4.

According to weather forecasts by the India Meteorological Department, regions, including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, are expected to experience temperatures soaring between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius, with some areas potentially exceeding this range.

The heat is set to peak during the voting period, raising concerns about the impact on voter turnout.

The state's weather bureau has issued heatwave warnings for Saurashtra, with predictions extending to Diu and Kutch, where the mercury is expected to climb even further.

After May 3, a sharp rise in temperature by approximately two degrees Celsius is anticipated, pushing the limits of seasonal heat records.

Residents and officials are advised to prepare for extreme conditions that pose health risks. Authorities recommend staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and taking necessary precautions to ensure safety amid these scorching temperatures. This is essential as Gujarat goes to polls on May 7 for the Lok Sabha election 2024.