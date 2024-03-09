HDFC Life Partners with Gujarat Giants to Encourage Women to Secure their Dreams

MUMBAI: HDFC Life, known for its endeavours towards creating awareness about financial planning, has partnered with Gujarat Giants this Women’s cricket season. Through this association, HDFC Life aims to inspire women to financially plan for their dreams while protecting the future of their loved ones.

With time, India has witnessed an increase in women‘s participation in the workforce. Financial planning is necessary for every woman with responsibilities and long-term goals. This campaign of HDFC Life showcases real-life stories of some of India’s favourite women cricketers. A series of heartwarming digital films, also form a part of this campaign, which are based on their inspiring journeys and further highlight the need for financial preparedness, for all walks of life.

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head Strategy, HDFC Life said, “Our attempt has always been to educate and inspire individuals to plan for their family’s future financially. As the popularity of women’s cricket continues to grow significantly in India, it provides us with an ideal platform, high on reach and engagement. We believe that the powerful stories, narrated by inspiring women cricketers will enable us to drive a stronger connection with women across India. We are extremely pleased to partner with Gujarat Giants. Through this campaign, we hope to reach out to women across the country, encouraging them to plan for their future, financially.”

“We are delighted to welcome HDFC Life as our Official Partner for Gujarat Giants, this women’s cricket season. This partnership is forged to drive the importance of life insurance and financial planning among women, at large, so that women are inspired to secure their dreams and live with their heads held high," said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

The campaign will be available across digital and social media platforms.