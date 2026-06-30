HDFC board picks up ex-Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar to steer bank

Kumar, who later served as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India, is also credited with setting a world record for overseeing the 2024 General Election, where the largest number of voters participated.

He would replace Atanu Chakraborty, who abruptly resigned citing ethical concerns in March.

The board approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an Independent Director of the bank for a period of 4 years, with effect from June 30, 2026, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.