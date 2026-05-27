HDFC Bank shares fall over 2 pc amid allegead payment irregularities

The banking stock declined as much as 2.27 per cent to Rs 761.25 apiece on the BSE in the morning session.

At the last count, the stock was trading at Rs 764.70, a decline of 1.84 per cent on the exchange.

A report by The Indian Express claims that HDFC Bank’s Audit Committee of the Board (ACB) on March 12 ordered a formal internal vigilance investigation into payments worth Rs 45 crore made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) during FY2024 and FY2025.

It further stated that the payments were allegedly linked to differential interest offered on deposits maintained by MSRDC with the bank.