HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 8 pc to Rs 20,351 crore

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 8.04 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20,350.76 crore for the March quarter.
The city-headquartered bank had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,834.88 crore in the year-ago period.
The largest private sector lender's Q4 net profit on a standalone basis jumped 9.11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,221.05 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 18,653.75 crore in the preceding December quarter.
For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 89,809 crore in the January-March 2026 period from Rs 89,488 crore in the year-ago period, while the total expenditure declined to Rs 62,006 crore from Rs 62,951 crore.
The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.15 per cent from 1.24 per cent at the end of the preceding December quarter and 1.33 per cent in the year-ago period.
The overall provisions declined to Rs 2,610 crore from Rs 3,193 crore in the March 2025 quarter.