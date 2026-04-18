HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 8 pc to Rs 20,351 crore

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 89,809 crore in the January-March 2026 period from Rs 89,488 crore in the year-ago period, while the total expenditure declined to Rs 62,006 crore from Rs 62,951 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.15 per cent from 1.24 per cent at the end of the preceding December quarter and 1.33 per cent in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions declined to Rs 2,610 crore from Rs 3,193 crore in the March 2025 quarter.