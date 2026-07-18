HDFC Bank profit rises 5 pc to Rs 19,060 cr in Q1

The country's biggest private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 18,155 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the total income of the bank in the quarter under review dropped to Rs 92,184 crore from Rs 99,200 crore in the same period a year ago, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income increased to Rs 79,363 crore from Rs 77,470 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the period, operating profit of the bank declined to Rs 28,169 crore, as compared to Rs 35,734 crore in the same quarter a year ago.