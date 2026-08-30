HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire in October after deciding against reappointment

Jagdishan conveyed his decision to the bank on August 29, following which the Board of Directors took note of his communication at its meeting held on the same day. The board said it attempted to persuade him to reconsider his decision, but Jagdishan reiterated that he would not seek reappointment. He will consequently retire from the services of HDFC Bank at the close of business hours on October 26, 2026.

The board acknowledged Jagdishan's contribution to the bank, particularly his leadership and role in its growth and stability. It also highlighted his contribution to the successful completion of one of the largest mergers in corporate India.

"The Board deeply appreciated his commitment, leadership, contribution to the growth, stability of the Bank and his role in successful completion of one of the largest mergers in corporate India," HDFC Bank said in the filing.