HD Hyundai hosts forum to boost shipbuilding ties between Korea and US

NEW DELHI: South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai held a special academic forum on Tuesday to find practical ways to improve cooperation between South Korea and the United States in the shipbuilding industry, as reported by the Korea Herald. HD Hyundai has a diverse range of businesses, including shipbuilding, heavy equipment, machinery, and the petroleum industry.

Chung Ki-sun, Executive Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai, emphasized the importance of this partnership, saying, "This collaboration marks the beginning of a true maritime alliance -- one that goes beyond talent exchange to sharing technologies and visions between Korea and the US."

The event took place at the company's Global Research and Development Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and brought together shipbuilding experts and university representatives from both countries.

The forum focused on how the two nations can work together to develop shipbuilding technology and support each other's industries. It also came shortly after the inauguration of South Korea's new president, Lee Jae Myung, adding significance to the event.

Representatives from 13 universities, including Seoul National University, KAIST, the University of Michigan, and MIT, participated in the discussions.

Important government figures such as Andrew Gately from the US Embassy in Korea and Lee Seung-ryeol from Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy were also in attendance. A second session was held at Seoul National University later that day. Participants shared details about their university shipbuilding programs and talked about how they can work together to train future experts in the field.

This forum builds on a 2024 partnership between HD Hyundai, Seoul National University, and the University of Michigan. One of the key goals is to help the U.S. bring new life to its shrinking shipbuilding industry.

HD Hyundai is also partnering with American institutions like the University of Michigan and the US Naval Academy to train skilled workers for U.S. shipyards.