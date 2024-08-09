Begin typing your search...

HCLTech’s arm to buy Zeenea for 24 mn euros

The all-cash deal is expected to be completed in September 2024, as per a regulatory filing by HCLTech.

NEW DELHI: HCLTech’s arm HCLSoftware plans to acquire 100 per cent stake in France-based software firm Zeenea SAS at a valuation of 24 million euros, in an effort to diversify its data and analytics business offerings. The all-cash deal is expected to be completed in September 2024, as per a regulatory filing by HCLTech.

HCLSoftware chief product officer Kalyan Kumar said the acquisition will enable the firm to offer a unified data intelligence solution that will power enterprises to discover, govern, connect, manage and better leverage data in their data engineering and GenAI journeys.

