HCLTech partners AWS to accelerate GenAI adoption

NEW DELHI: Global technology company HCLTech on Monday announced a strategic partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-led enterprise digital transformation.

The companies will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions. They will create a structural framework with target-based milestones aligned to a business strategy that enables the co-creation of customised GenAI-led solutions and offers clients flexible consumption models.

"This strategic collaboration agreement seeks to help enterprises unlock the value of GenAI by empowering them to reshape business models, elevate customer experiences and foster growth," Prabhakar Appana, Senior VP and AWS Global Head, HCLTech, said in a statement.

The companies will also work together to execute AWS GenAI services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries.

Leveraging HCLTech’s full technology stack, core engineering capabilities and AI experience, this collaboration will allow clients to see the impact of their GenAI investment and gain early access to AWS' advanced GenAI services, the company said.

HCLTech recently earned the AWS GenAI Competency Partner status for complementing AWS’ advanced GenAI portfolio with its own innovative GenAI solutions spanning various industries and enterprise functions.