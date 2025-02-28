Haveli Investments acquires US-based AppViewX 

CHENNAI: AppViewX, a global leader in automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions, announced its acquisition by Haveli Investments, an Austin-based private equity firm specializing in technology-driven growth investments. The move underscores Haveli’s confidence in AppViewX’s market leadership and its commitment to leveraging India’s world-class technology talent to accelerate growth and innovation.

As part of this deal, cybersecurity veteran Dino DiMarino has been appointed as CEO to lead AppViewX into its next phase of growth. With a strong track record of scaling billion-dollar cybersecurity businesses, DiMarino’s leadership is poised to accelerate product innovation, expand global market reach, and elevate customer success.

AppViewX has long regarded India as a vital hub of its global operations, hosting two centres of excellence in Coimbatore and Bengaluru. Home to a highly skilled workforce of engineers, developers, security experts, and GTM talent, India plays a pivotal role in advancing the company’s SaaS-based, automation-first approach to machine and non-human identity management.

Recognising this strategic importance, Haveli Investments views India as a key driver of AppViewX’s future growth, reinforcing its commitment to invest in the region’s deep technical expertise and innovation ecosystem.

"AppViewX’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary—from its roots in India to emerging as a global leader in machine identity security and post-quantum readiness,” said Anand Purusothaman, founder-CTO, AppViewX.