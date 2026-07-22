Hatsun Agro Q1 profit dips, revenue stands at Rs 3,093 crore

Powered by 22 world-class manufacturing facilities across six states, the company has sold 153 crore consumer packs during the quarter, catering to the diverse needs of consumers across rural, semi-urban, and urban markets.

As per Chandramogan, the sales figure is more than equivalent to serving one product each to the entire population of India, underscoring the company’s unmatched modern manufacturing capabilities and extensive nationwide reach.

“The quarter also marked a significant financial milestone, with the company surpassing Rs 3,000 crore in quarterly revenue for the first time in its history—an achievement that translates to an average monthly revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore and reflects the company’s sustained growth trajectory and strong consumer demand,” he added.

It has a network of over 4,700 exclusive retail and distribution outlets, ensuring HAP’s products are accessible to consumers across the length and breadth of the country.