Hatsun Agro Q1 profit dips, revenue stands at Rs 3,093 crore

CHENNAI: Dairy major Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP) on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit to Rs 133.69 crore for the quarter ended June despite higher revenue.
Its net profit stood at Rs 135.19 crore in the year-ago period. HAP recorded revenue from operations of Rs 3,090.49 crores for Q1 FY27, an increase of 19.31 per cent over Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26, as per a release.
RG Chandramogan, chairman, HAP, said: “Hatsun enters FY27 with strong momentum, driven by the enduring equity of our flagship brands, a resilient business model, and sharp operational focus. The scale of operations reflects unwavering commitment to serving millions of consumers across the world.”
Powered by 22 world-class manufacturing facilities across six states, the company has sold 153 crore consumer packs during the quarter, catering to the diverse needs of consumers across rural, semi-urban, and urban markets.
As per Chandramogan, the sales figure is more than equivalent to serving one product each to the entire population of India, underscoring the company’s unmatched modern manufacturing capabilities and extensive nationwide reach.
“The quarter also marked a significant financial milestone, with the company surpassing Rs 3,000 crore in quarterly revenue for the first time in its history—an achievement that translates to an average monthly revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore and reflects the company’s sustained growth trajectory and strong consumer demand,” he added.
It has a network of over 4,700 exclusive retail and distribution outlets, ensuring HAP’s products are accessible to consumers across the length and breadth of the country.