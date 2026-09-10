Haryana farmers demand paddy procurement from Sep 15

KURUKSHETRA: Farmers have demanded that the Haryana government start paddy procurement from September 15.
The decision was taken at a state-level farmers' mahapanchayat held at the Pehowa grain market in Kurukshetra district.
Generally, the paddy procurement process in the state commences from October 1. However, last year the procurement began on September 22.
Ten farmer organisations jointly demanded that paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) begin from September 15. Farmers warned that if procurement does not start by then, they will convene another meeting to decide its next course of action.
The nearly three-hour mahapanchayat attended by hundreds of farmers raised nine major issues concerning farmers and livestock rearers.
Farmers also submitted a memorandum listing their demands to Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.
Among other demands, the farmers said the government currently allows paddy procurement with up to 17 per cent moisture and demanded that the permissible limit be increased to 20 per cent, citing prevailing weather conditions and the crop's condition.
They also called for a revision in sugarcane prices for the upcoming crushing season in view of rising costs of diesel, fertiliser and pesticides. They also sought higher milk prices.
The farmers demanded new procurement centres and sub-markets every five kilometres, stating that existing mandis are inadequate for the volume of crops arriving.