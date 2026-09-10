Haryana farmers demand paddy procurement from Sep 15

The decision was taken at a state-level farmers' mahapanchayat held at the Pehowa grain market in Kurukshetra district.

Generally, the paddy procurement process in the state commences from October 1. However, last year the procurement began on September 22.

Ten farmer organisations jointly demanded that paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) begin from September 15. Farmers warned that if procurement does not start by then, they will convene another meeting to decide its next course of action.

The nearly three-hour mahapanchayat attended by hundreds of farmers raised nine major issues concerning farmers and livestock rearers.

Farmers also submitted a memorandum listing their demands to Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.