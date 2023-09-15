Hamleys now in Milan; Reliance brings iconic brand to Italy

MUMBAI: Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer and a beloved British icon, has inaugurated its very first exclusive retail store in Italy with franchisee Giochi Preziosi SPA (GP), a prominent player in Italy’s toy manufacturing and distribution industry.

Under the terms of the franchise agreement, GP has secured the exclusive rights to operate Hamleys stores throughout Italy, paving the way for flagship Hamleys locations in Italy’s most iconic cities.

Situated in the heart of Milan, at the renowned Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, a well-known bustling thoroughfare adjacent to the historic cathedrals of Piazza del Duomo and Piazza San Babila. This store opening will soon be followed by the grand launch of a flagship store in Rome.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and bought by Reliance Brands Limited in 2019. Currently with a footprint of 191 stores spread across 15 countries, Hamleys heart stays firmly at its world-famous Regent Street Store that continues to be one of the most visited destinations in UK. Hamleys continues to expand into newer markets, most recently the Balkans.

Spread over 13,300 sq ft, the flagship Milan store offers several engaging experiences, including the carousel and the meticulously curated brand sections spotlighting toys brands like Lego, Nerf, and Barbie.