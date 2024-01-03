Gwanggu Lee is Kia India’s new MD, CEO

NEW DELHI: Kia India on Tuesday said it has appointed Gwanggu Lee as the new Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect.

Lee succeeds Tae Jin Park, who retires after a 36-year journey with Kia Corporation including a four year stint with Kia India, as per a statement.

Lee has held leadership positions in various capacities in both developed and developing economies, including roles in the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Kia headquarters in Central and South America, and Kia Europe headquarters in Germany.

Kia currently sells five models, including Seltos, Sonet and Carens, in the Indian market.