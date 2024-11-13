GV Manimaran appointed new CMD of Coromandel Engineering Company

CHENNAI: Coromandel Engineering Company (CECL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of GV Manimaran as the CMD.

His appointment is effective Tuesday for a period of five years. Manimaran has also been appointed as an additional director (executive), it said in a regulatory filing. He joins the company with over four decades of experience across sectors like banking, finance, legal and marketing.

He is the founder-director of Sasvitha Home Finance.

In his previous roles, he has served as a director at Canara Bank.

On Tuesday, the company’s board signed a MoU with Nico Allen Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Bharath Medical College and Hospital to execute infra projects estimated at a value of Rs 450 crore. Besides, the board appointed three independent directors. It has appointed former DGP of TN M Ravi as a non-executive independent director and Ennarasu Karunesan, former CEO of Adani ports - Mundra, regional director - India of IAPH as a non-executive director.

S Baskaran has been appointed as a non-executive director in the company.