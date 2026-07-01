Gulf crisis shifts India EV biz to ‘pull mode’: Shailesh Chandra

The company, which launched the electric version of its popular SUV Sierra at an introductory price ranging between Rs 18.79 and Rs 24.79 lakh, expects industry EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment to be 7-8 per cent this fiscal and cross 10 per cent in FY28, he told reporters here in an interaction.

While the entry of multiple players in the EV segment and the breaking of barriers across subsegments such as pricing, range anxiety, and charging infrastructure have helped EV growth, the West

Asia war has also played a significant role, he added.