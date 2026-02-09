Gujarat’s textile, garment exports set to grow 100-150 pc after India-US trade deal

Lower tariffs will make Gujarat’s garments and home textiles far more competitive internationally. It is expected that medium-term exports will increase by 100-150 per cent." Increased exports are anticipated to drive production growth in the state’s key textile clusters and attract new orders from the United States, increasing profitability for manufacturers. The agreement is also expected to provide a significant boost to Surat’s diamond industry, the world’s largest diamond polishing hub.

Tariff reductions will improve margins, stimulate fresh demand, and compensate for losses incurred due to previously high tariffs. Chemical and pharmaceutical clusters in Bharuch, Vapi, and Ahmedabad are projected to recover from past export declines of around 25-30 per cent.