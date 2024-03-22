GT Bharathi Urban Developers to invest Rs 350 cr in senior housing

CHENNAI: GT Bharathi Urban Developers (GTB), a collaborative venture between the esteemed GT Group and Bharathi Homes, has announced a significant investment of approximately Rs 350 cr into the senior housing and assisted living sector under their brand Elements Senior Living.

The investment will be made over the next two years in an agreed utility and schedule. The investment will primarily focus on developing senior housing and assisted living facilities in Chennai currently, and other major retirement destinations across India in the near future. Over the next three years, GTB aims to establish at least 20 retirement communities and assisted living facilities, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of seniors nationwide.

Ashwin Kumar Iyer, director, Elements said “With the population of seniors in India growing rapidly, there is a pressing need for modern, well-designed communities that provide comprehensive care and a fulfilling lifestyle.”

“Elements will revolutionise the way the industry looks towards Senior Living. It encompasses innovation, usage of technology including the adaptive uses of the Artificial Intelligence into continuous care and pre-emptive treatment for the seniors. We are tying up international and nationally renowned organisations to dovetail these technologies,” said Arun Bharathi, MD, Bharathi Homes.