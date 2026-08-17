GT Bharathi to bring WTC brand to Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: GT Bharathi on Sunday (August 16) announced that it has been granted a license by the World Trade Centers Association to develop a World Trade Center business in the Chengalpattu district.
The agreement places GTB among an elite global network of over 300 WTC businesses across nearly 100 countries and territories and makes it one of the major developers to carry the WTC name in south India.
A WTC-branded development signifies a premier destination for international commerce, connecting businesses to a worldwide network of trade services, member exchanges, and global visibility.
“We are pleased to welcome WTC Chengalpattu to the global WTCA network.
We trust it will help connect the region’s growing business ecosystem with global opportunities, and look forward to all that the organization will accomplish,” said Scott Wang, vice president, Asia Pacific of the World Trade Centers Association.
“It places GTB in the company of the world’s foremost commercial landmarks and calls on us to build to that standard,” said Bharat Kanti Doshi, chairman, GT Bharathi.
GTB envisions the WTC development as the centrepiece of an integrated, IT-centric mixed-use township of approximately 150 acres, with a projected development value in the region of Rs 7,000 crore.