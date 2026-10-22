GST Reforms: Easier registration for small e-commerce sellers, faster refunds to take effect Nov 1

The 57th GST Council meeting on October 8 approved a host of reforms in GST processes, primarily covering registration, returns, refund and adjudication.

Officials said some of the changes approved by the Council that can be implemented through administrative processes will be brought into effect in phases from November 1, 2026. The changes which require an amendment to the GST law would be implemented from April 1, 2027.

The notifications and circulars on the relevant process reforms have already been approved by the legal department and are likely to be issued on Friday, an official said.

The Council's decisions on simplified GST registration for small sellers on e-commerce platforms, unified documentation for GST registration, faster refunds for zero-rated supplies and inverted duty structure are likely to be implemented from November.

Following is the list of GST process changes that are likely to come into force from November 1.