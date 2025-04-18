GST officers asked to reduce compliance burden while processing registrations

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued instructions to the officers to reduce compliance burden while processing GST registration applications, after it received grievances that people were facing difficulties during the GST registration process, mainly on account of queries raised by officers on the grounds of seeking additional documents, an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Officers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the prescribed list of documents provided in registration application form.

Requisite documents in specific cases to be uploaded with registration application form have also been delineated in the instructions.

Officers have been directed not to issue notices based on presumptive grounds, minor discrepancies, or for additional documents that are not essential for processing applications.

Officers have been also directed to seek approval of the concerned Deputy/Assistant Commissioner in cases where document apart from the listed documents is required to be sought.

The Zonal Principal Chief Commissioner/Chief Commissioners have been advised to devise mechanism to closely monitor and issue suitable trade notices, wherever required.

It has also been advised that the strict action should be taken against the officers deviating from these instructions. This will further facilitate in the process of getting GST registration, ease compliance burden, and promote ease of doing business. The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017.

Separately, the Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March 2025 stayed at Rs 19,56,034 crore (Rs 1.96 lakh crore), surging 9.9 per cent, according to the government data.

The data revealed that the collections in the month of March were 6.8 per cent higher than Rs 1.84 lakh crore recorded in the previous month. The GST collections for the month of February rose by 9.1 per cent to Rs 183,646 crore.

According to the data, the gross GST revenue in last month included Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, whereas the State GST stood at Rs 49,900 crore while Rs 95,900 crore came from Integrated GST. As per the data, Rs 12,300 crore were collected from compensation cess.