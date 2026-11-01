GST mop-up surges 23 pc to 2nd-highest level of Rs 2.31 lakh cr in Oct on festive demand boost

October is the second consecutive month when monthly gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, and second only to the record about Rs 2.43 lakh crore mop-up in April.

Also, the 22.9 per cent year-on-year growth clocked during the month is the fastest recorded pace of gross mop-up in the current fiscal year.

Gross GST collections from domestic sales rose 16 per cent to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore, and revenues from imports climbed 42 per cent to Rs 72,246 crore.

The Rs 2.31 lakh crore collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore, State GST of Rs 51,340 crore and Integrated GST of over Rs 1.37 lakh crore, data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore in October.