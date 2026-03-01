GST mop-up grows 8.1 pc to over Rs 1.83 lakh cr in Feb

Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.

Total refunds were up 10.2 per cent at Rs 22,595 crore.

Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year.