GST dept issues tax demand of Rs 124 cr to Spicejet, slaps showcause notice for delay in return filing

Initiating action against the airline for failing to file GST returns on time, the GST department has issued a show-cause notice to cancel the company's GST registration, the official said.

According to the GST department, SpiceJet consistently committed irregularities in filing GST returns and submitted them late. Consequently, a provisional assessment was filed under Section 62 of the CGST and SGST Act, 2017. Based on this, a total tax demand of Rs 124.65 crore has been assessed for various periods.