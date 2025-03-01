GST collections rise 9.1 pc to Rs 1.84 lakh cr in February

MUMBAI: Gross GST collections rose by 9.1 per cent to about Rs 1.84 lakh crore in February, official data showed on Saturday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue includes a 10.2 per cent jump in domestic revenues at Rs 1.42 lakh crore and 5.4 per cent rise in revenues from imports to Rs 41,702 crore during February.

As per the data, during the month, mop up from Central GST stood at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST at Rs 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore and compensation cess of Rs 13,868 crore.

Total refunds issued during February were Rs 20,889 crore, a 17.3 per cent increase over the year-ago period. Net GST collections during February 2025 grew 8.1 per cent to about Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

Gross and net GST revenues in February 2024 were Rs 1.68 lakh crore and Rs 1.50 lakh crore, respectively.