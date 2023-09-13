GSK Velu’s Maxvision signs MoU with TN government

CHENNAI: Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals (Maxivision), one of India’s leading and fastest-growing chain of private eye care hospitals signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to set up eye hospitals across the state under the project ‘Velicham.’

The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister MK Stalin, TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, TN; GSK Velu, promoter-chairman, Maxivison; A Ganesan, director, Maxivison; VS Sudheer, chief executive officer, Maxivison; and Shibu Varkey, regional medical director Maxivison; at the chief minister’s office.