Grundfos aims for net zero horizon by 2050

CHENNAI: Grundfos, a global leader in intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions, is driving change with its ground-breaking initiative - the Grundfos iTruck Drive. Commencing earlier this year, the roadshow has traversed more than 25 cities, engaging over 2,000 relevant audience across diverse industries.

Departing from Ahmedabad, the truck is set to journey through an additional 25 cities, covering Gujarat and Maharashtra, and progressing south to Karnataka by end January 2024.

By bringing the showcase directly to your doorstep, Grundfos envisions a significant reduction of 33,500 Kg in potential carbon emissions and a threefold increase in target audience compared to conventional events. Having already visited New Delhi and Jaipur, the iTruck is en route to South, covering the major tier 1, tier 2 cities like Mysore, Coimbatore, and Vizag in the coming days.