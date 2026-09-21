Growth-slowdown dynamics: Anthropic pursues IPO amid AI safety debate

But even as Amodei became embroiled in a contentious AI safety debate, his company — which makes the Claude chatbot — continued to prepare for a blockbuster initial public offering that may shape up to be the biggest listing ever.

The company is expected to reach more than $100 billion in annualised revenue by the end of this year, according to four people familiar with the matter. That’s up from $65 billion in annualised revenue as of July. Investors seeking to get a piece of the IPO are using those soaring numbers to justify Anthropic’s staggering potential valuation of $2 trillion.

The AI lab could publicly release financial documents detailing its offering as soon as the coming weeks, which could put it on track for its shares to start trading as soon as November, said two people with knowledge of the situation who, like others quoted in this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential plans.