Growing penetration of EVs drives Wheels India’s air suspension biz; to invest Rs 300 cr as capex

“We continue to invest in the alloy wheels segment and will strive for higher volumes in the coming years”, Srivats said on the prospects in the alloy wheels segment.

Srivats was positive of growth in the component businesses catering to the wind mill industry this year. He said that business grew by 14 per cent last year driven by new businesses from the offshore segment. “We are likely to see growth both in India and overseas markets. In addition, we continue to invest in and grow the business of machining of large castings for this sector”, he said.