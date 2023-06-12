Greenlam Industries commences production of plywood at new TN unit

MAHABALIPURAM: Laminate manufacturer Greenlam Industries has set up a manufacturing unit to produce 'MikasaPly' and allied products at Tindivanam. This marks its foray into the plywood category in the South.

The facility spans 17 acres and has an annual production capacity of 18.9 million square meters per annum, which has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 400 crore per annum on full capacity utilisation. The total capex incurred for the project stands at Rs 130 crore till the commencement of commercial production.

A two-day launch event was hosted here from June 9, 2023, and attended by company’s channel partners. The MikasaPly product range will be initially available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Goa.

Saurabh Mittal, MD-CEO, Greenlam Industries said, "We are happy to announce the launch of MikasaPly and the new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. With this launch, we look forward to building our plywood business initially in south India. The facility will also help to build more plantations and with the proposed farmer outreach program including skill development and training of farmers, it will help to generate additional income opportunities for over 1,000 people."