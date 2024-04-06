Begin typing your search...

6 April 2024
Greaves Retail, Tsuyo ink tech transfer pact
NEW DELHI: Greavez Retail on Friday said it has entered into a strategic technology transfer pact with EV parts maker Tsuyo Manufacturing to manufacture components for low-speed three-wheelers.

The collaboration with Tsuyo would include the transfer of technology and know-how related to electric motors, wound motors, and controllers specifically designed for these vehicles.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton’s commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment, the company said.

Agencies

