Greaves Electric in fleet solution pact with Readily Mobility

BENGALURU: “Ampere” the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, has entered into a collaboration with Readily Mobility, a leader in the vehicle assistance industry, bringing full-stack after-sales and service support for its B2B fleet customers.

Under this agreement, Readily Mobility will cater to Ampere’s fleet of vehicles, to ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime, and maximum business efficiency for Ampere’s fleet customers.

Sanjay Behl, CEO-ED, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “We are confident that our collaboration with Readily Mobility for hands-on roadside assistance will further boost our vision to make EVs an acceptable mode of commute and travel.”