Granular deposits focus, retail drives our performance: Indian Bank MD

A

Our total business grew 12.79 per cent, with deposits up 12.29 per cent and advances 13.43 per cent. CASA improved to 39.67 per cent by March, growing 10.85 per cent.



In June, we saw a jolt in CASA, with the ratio dipping substantially. That prompted a strategic reset. We are cognizant of the structural shift underway.



Financial literacy has improved and customers are increasingly behaving like investors rather than pure savers. We have to accept that and adapt.

So, instead of relying on bulk deposits, we focused on granular sources. Our strategy centred on salary accounts and transaction float. We opened over 3 lakh salary accounts during the year, which also supports cross-selling.

At the same time, we scaled up our payments ecosystem by deploying 3.84 lakh QR codes, which generated around Rs 7,800 crore in deposits through float balances. At scale, these flows meaningfully strengthen CASA.