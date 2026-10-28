Grand debut for Jio Platforms: Shares up nearly 23 pc; becomes 2nd most valuable Indian firm by mcap

The stock started trading at Rs 1,358, registering a jump of 21.36 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 12,57,401.07 crore.

Later, the stock hit the days high of Rs 1,375, up 22.87 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 22.83 per cent to Rs 1,374.50.

Jio Platforms is ahead of Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in the top five order of market capitalisation (mcap) ranking. Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 15.94 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and was priced at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 a share.

Ahead of the public issue, Jio Platforms raised about Rs 8,110 crore from 212 anchor investors on October 19, allotting shares at Rs 1,119 apiece, the upper end of the price band.