Grand Continent launches property in Rameswaram

Located on Pamban Island, the four-star vegetarian hotel launch underscores the brand’s strategic emphasis on destinations witnessing consistent year-round footfall driven by pilgrimage tourism apart from key business cities.



Ramesh Shiva, founder-managing director, Grand Continent Hotels Limited, said, “The launch reinforces our focus on high-potential pilgrimage destinations. South India continues to be a strong growth market for us and we see sustained demand in destinations like Rameswaram where travellers seek reliable, comfortable, and well-located accommodation.



Going forward, we are coming up at Somnath, Varanasi and Ayodhya as we aim to expand across key high-demand micro-markets as we work towards building a 3,000-key portfolio over the next few years, while continuing to focus on operational consistency and guest experience.”



With a strong foundation in south India and a growing presence across north India, along with international markets such as Dubai and the USA, it remains focused on building a scalable and sustainable hospitality network. Expansion plans will continue to prioritise high-demand micro-markets, including pilgrimage destinations, business hubs, and leisure-driven locations.