Grand Continent launches property in Rameswaram

RAMESWARAM: Grand Continent Hotels Limited has announced the launch of its new property in Rameswaram, one of India’s most significant pilgrimage destinations, marking the brand’s 31st hotel.
Located on Pamban Island, the four-star vegetarian hotel launch underscores the brand’s strategic emphasis on destinations witnessing consistent year-round footfall driven by pilgrimage tourism apart from key business cities.
Ramesh Shiva, founder-managing director, Grand Continent Hotels Limited, said, “The launch reinforces our focus on high-potential pilgrimage destinations. South India continues to be a strong growth market for us and we see sustained demand in destinations like Rameswaram where travellers seek reliable, comfortable, and well-located accommodation.
Going forward, we are coming up at Somnath, Varanasi and Ayodhya as we aim to expand across key high-demand micro-markets as we work towards building a 3,000-key portfolio over the next few years, while continuing to focus on operational consistency and guest experience.”
With a strong foundation in south India and a growing presence across north India, along with international markets such as Dubai and the USA, it remains focused on building a scalable and sustainable hospitality network. Expansion plans will continue to prioritise high-demand micro-markets, including pilgrimage destinations, business hubs, and leisure-driven locations.
The Rameswaram hotel features 48 well-appointed rooms across categories.
Founded in 2011 by Ramesh Shiva, a hospitality professional with over three decades of experience, Grand Continent Hotels Limited has grown from a single 54-room property in Bengaluru to a 31-property portfolio with over 1,850 keys.
The company has scaled through an asset-light, lease-led model and achieved a consolidated topline of Rs 73 crore. It listed on the NSE SME platform in March 2025. It is now targeting a 3,000-key portfolio across key domestic and select international markets.