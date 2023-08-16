Begin typing your search...

GQG picks up 8.1 pc in Adani Power for USD 1.1 billion

GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary markt equity deal

ByPTIPTI|16 Aug 2023 2:06 PM GMT
GQG picks up 8.1 pc in Adani Power for USD 1.1 billion
Gautam Adani

NEW DELHI: US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners has invested USD 1.1 billion in Adani Power for an 8.1 per cent stake, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary markt equity deal, they said, adding that promoter Adani family sold the stake for over Rs 9,000 crore (USD 1.1 billion).

PTI

