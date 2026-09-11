Goyal urges BRICS members to link payment systems, promote trade in local currencies

Addressing the Opening Session of BRICS Business Forum 2026 here, he said India has taken significant initiatives in laying out a digital public infrastructure.

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has crossed over 250 billion transactions a year, representing more than half of the transactions by volume across the world.

"Today, it (UPI) is also accepted in 11 countries and I would urge the BRICS member countries and partner countries to link our payment systems, trade in each other's local currencies, make digital trade global and build together for the future emerging technologies," he said.

The business forum was held on the sidelines the two-day BRICS summit, being hosted by India from Saturday. The summit is taking place against growing global economic uncertainties triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, US-Iran conflict leading to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's tariff policies.

Goyal also said that trade amongst partners should be deep, and resilient with diversified supply chains, ensuring that at no point of time trade becomes an impediment to growth and the well-being of the people of each member state.