Goyal meets US Comm Secretary Lutnick, discusses trade and economic partnership

The meeting holds immense importance as both countries are looking to finalise the legal text for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement.

"Hosted US Secretary of Commerce @HowardLutnick & @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership," Goyal said in a social media post.

In a major setback to US President Donald Trump's pivotal economic agenda in his second term, the US Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs imposed by Trump on nations around the world were illegal and that the president had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

Following the order, the US imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days effective from February 24. Trump has announced to increase it to 15 per cent, but there is no official order on that yet.