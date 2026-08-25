Goyal invites greater Japanese institutional capital

The meeting brought together senior representatives of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Nippon Life, providing a platform for an exchange of views on India's economic outlook, emerging investment opportunities and measures to further facilitate Japanese institutional investment.

In the meetings, Goyal highlighted the strength and resilience of the Indian economy, noting that India recorded 7.7 per cent growth last year despite global uncertainties and is working towards becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

He underlined India's strong banking sector, robust capital adequacy and low levels of non-performing assets, along with the country's expanding middle class and rising disposable incomes.