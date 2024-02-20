Govt’s coal mines auction gets 40 offline bids

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Coal on Monday said it has received an overwhelming response for the coal mines offered under the 9th round of commercial auctions with as many 40 bids coming in offline form.

“The online bids received as part of the auction process along with the offline bids that have been submitted will be opened on February 20, 2024, in the presence of bidders,” it said.

The ninth round of commercial auctions was launched by the Ministry of Coal on December 20, 2023, for 32 coal mines. It said the last date for submission of bids was February 19.

“A total of 33 bids have been received under 19th/9th tranche of auctions where 2 or more bids have been received for 8 coal mines and single bids have been received for 5 coal mines,” the ministry said.