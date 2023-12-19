Govt, WB to give fillip to mfg, supply of cooling devices

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the World Bank will work on a “comprehensive’’ project, entailing “significant’’ investments to promote manufacturing and availability of affordable cooling devices in the domestic market, a top official said on Monday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the objective of the proposed project would be to cater to both the demand and supply side of the sector.

The project will cover areas such as capacity building, introducing or disseminating better technologies for supper efficient air-conditioners, he said.

Demand for these products is going to increase multi-fold in the country in the coming years on account of the increasing intensity and frequency of severe heat waves in India.

“We will upload the DPR (detailed project report) very soon for a project with the World Bank, with significant investments both from the World Bank side as concessional lending and an equal amount from the Government of India, “ Singh said here at a workshop on alleviating heat stress by enhancing production of affordable cooling devices here.

He asked the industry to give feedback on the kinds of interventions required, both from the demand and supply side, for the sector.

“We are about to start work on a project which will hopefully come with some of those supply and demand side measures ... in bringing about tangible investments and interventions in this area, not only in the private sector manufacturing but also in areas like R &D, capacity building etc. This will be a comprehensive project that we will start working on,’’ Singh added.