Govt to target 200 chip design startups, companies under Semicon 2.0: Vaishnaw

Addressing the inaugural session of SEMICON India 2026, Vaishnaw noted chip design would be the first of six pillars of Semicon 2.0, with the government scaling up ambitions after the previous phase of the mission saw more than 105 startups attempted chip design, of which about 20 secured venture capital funding worth around Rs 800 crore.

"That was just the beginning. This time our ambition is much bigger. We would be targeting at least 200 startups and companies which design chips in India across the spectrum of semiconductor requirements," he said.

The minister said the country had built the foundational base for a domestic semiconductor industry over the past few years through Semicon 1.0, a calibrated programme focused on nurturing talent and building the ecosystem.

"Now, we have to build the building over this foundation," Vaishnaw said, outlining the contours of the next phase of the mission and its six pillars: design, machines and materials, fabrication units, advanced packaging, research and development, and talent.

The second pillar, machines and materials, would cover the entire ecosystem of capital equipment, maintenance facilities, chemicals and gases, Vaishnaw said, noting participation from more than 28 countries at the conference.

Recalling guidance from the prime minister five years ago at the start of the programme, Vaishnaw said, "Don't think short term, think long term. Don't think fab, think ecosystem," adding that this philosophy had continued to shape the mission's design.

The third pillar will focus on setting up more display, memory, silicon, compound and logic fabrication units, which Vaishnaw said would have a multiplier effect on the ecosystem.

The fourth pillar involves scaling up advanced packaging units, building on an existing 3D packaging facility coming up in Odisha, he said.

"We would like to have much more progress in the advanced packaging because that is a very important part of the entire value chain."

The fifth pillar, research and development, will take up industry-driven, applied R&D projects in collaboration with academia, Vaishnaw said, inviting industry participants to suggest projects for this collaborative approach.