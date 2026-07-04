Govt to summon Meta on Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material; notice to seek explanation

The IT Act prescribes stringent punishment for publishing or transmitting electronic content depicting children in sexually explicit acts. Section 67B of the IT Act specifically deals with online child sexual abuse material.

It criminalises publishing, transmitting, creating, downloading or storing electronic material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, and distributing such illegal content online.

The IT Rules impose due diligence obligations on intermediaries, including social media platforms, and violation can result in loss of safe harbour protection for third-party content hosted on their platform.

The Indian government has maintained a zero-tolerance approach towards CSAM, requiring online platforms to promptly detect, remove and report such content while strengthening safeguards to protect children in the digital ecosystem.

The government has, from time to time, also blocked websites containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), based on lists from Interpol received through the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s national nodal agency for Interpol.

Authorities have repeatedly warned technology companies that any failure to crack down on CSAM and other harmful content could invite regulatory scrutiny and legal action.