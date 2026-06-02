Govt to gradually replace WPI with Producer Price Index

"Considering the wide usage of WPI in price escalation clauses, this index will be released for five years from the date of release of the revised series along with PPI and will be discontinued thereafter," the ministry said in a statement.

The five-year period would give sufficient time to users to switch from WPI to PPI.

Mahto said that after five years, the PPI is expected to replace WPI.

The transition from WPI to PPI aligns with global best practices adopted by advanced economies and the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).