Govt taking all steps to increase per capita income, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister spoke to reporters in Tiruchy after participating in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of her alma mater, Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College for Women, and inaugurated the exhibition and released the jubilee souvenir.

The Reserve Bank of India has been working on preventing fluctuation in the value of the rupee, but it cannot fix its exchange rates, she had told reporters. Expressing concerns over the volatile conditions of Indian currency, Nirmala said that the country had faced debt challenges in the post-COVID period and the government has been initiating steps to control it. "We are working towards reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 per cent by 2030," she stressed.

She also pointed out that India has been initiating a series of steps to increase the per capita income despite facing several challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, wars among certain countries and fluctuations in oil prices. "We are very particular that these burdens should not fall on the people, and we will continue to work on it," she said.