Govt says E20 fuel safe for vehicles, defends ethanol blending programme

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme had been implemented through a phased and scientifically validated process in consultation with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other technical institutions.

The minister said extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the Indian Institute of Petroleum and automobile manufacturers had confirmed that E20 fuel was safe for use under prescribed standards.

"These studies also established that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20," he said, adding that laboratory studies, field validation and real-world operating experience had not established any widespread adverse impact on vehicle performance.